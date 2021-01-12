Hawks’ theme games include 4 Unity Nights this season

The other three Unity Nights will be:

Tuesday, Jan. 26, vs. Los Angeles Clippers Presented by Emory Healthcare

Saturday, Feb. 6, vs. Toronto Raptors

Wednesday, Feb. 24, vs. Boston Celtics during HBCU Night Presented by Chase

Friday, Feb. 12, will be the team’s annual Lunar New Year game.

The Hawks’ MLK Nike City Edition uniforms are a product of a partnership with the King estate, the National Basketball Association, the National Basketball Players Association and Nike. For the first time in the league’s history, the initials of an individual will be featured on the chest of an official NBA game uniform. The Hawks say they will donate profits from the sale of these jerseys to help promote economic empowerment in the Black community. You can buy a jersey, which ranges in price from $88 to $130, and any of the Unity collection at HawksShop.com.

Pope Francis received and blessed one of the jerseys, which has his name on the back. “Thank you very much,” he says on Instagram.

The Hawks announced Monday they will continue to play games at State Farm Arena with limited guests and now target Jan. 26 for the return of ticketed fans.

Tickets for games from Jan. 26 through Feb. 24 will go on sale at Hawks.com and Ticketmaster.com. The Hawks will open at 10% capacity (about 1,700 tickets) before increasing throughout the season, pending adequate conditions. Visit Hawks.com/schedule for more information.