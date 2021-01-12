Hawks’ theme games include 4 Unity Nights this season

The Hawks have announced theme nights for the first half of this season’s home games.
The first of four Unity Nights will be Monday, January 18, which is the annual MLK Day Game Presented by Chase. Each Unity Night, the Hawks say, “will be centered around basketball and community while aiming to unite the city of Atlanta in committing to make positive change in their communities.”
“We find it so important for our organization to honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. through each of our Unity Nights this season,” Hawks and State Farm Arena chief marketing officer Melissa Proctor said. “This past year has been different for all of us, and we hope our work continues to inspire all of our fans to making a positive change.”
On each Unity Night, the team will wear their 2020-21 MLK Nike City Edition uniforms and play on the team’s coordinating court. In addition, the team will honor the life and legacy of King in the arena and online.
You’ve seen our MLK Nike City Edition uniforms in photos. Now you get to see them in action.— Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) January 12, 2021
For the first half of the season, there will be four Unity Nights. Each night, we’ll proudly wear the MLK letters across our chest & compete to #EarnTheseLetters. pic.twitter.com/qKdjdv8cMr
The other three Unity Nights will be:
Tuesday, Jan. 26, vs. Los Angeles Clippers Presented by Emory Healthcare
Saturday, Feb. 6, vs. Toronto Raptors
Wednesday, Feb. 24, vs. Boston Celtics during HBCU Night Presented by Chase
Friday, Feb. 12, will be the team’s annual Lunar New Year game.
The Hawks’ MLK Nike City Edition uniforms are a product of a partnership with the King estate, the National Basketball Association, the National Basketball Players Association and Nike. For the first time in the league’s history, the initials of an individual will be featured on the chest of an official NBA game uniform. The Hawks say they will donate profits from the sale of these jerseys to help promote economic empowerment in the Black community. You can buy a jersey, which ranges in price from $88 to $130, and any of the Unity collection at HawksShop.com.
Pope Francis received and blessed one of the jerseys, which has his name on the back. “Thank you very much,” he says on Instagram.
The Hawks announced Monday they will continue to play games at State Farm Arena with limited guests and now target Jan. 26 for the return of ticketed fans.
Tickets for games from Jan. 26 through Feb. 24 will go on sale at Hawks.com and Ticketmaster.com. The Hawks will open at 10% capacity (about 1,700 tickets) before increasing throughout the season, pending adequate conditions. Visit Hawks.com/schedule for more information.