Hammonds House Museum names new executive director

Comer Lowe, who was most recently manager and chief curator of the Chastain Arts Center begins her new position at the West End museum this month. She succeeds Leatrice Ellzy Wright, who left Hammonds House at the end of May for a programming director position at the Apollo Theater in New York.

“I am delighted to welcome Karen Comer Lowe as our incoming Executive Director and Chief Curator,” Imara Canady, board president of Hammonds House Museum, said in a statement. “Her deep knowledge of Black visual arts, expertise in arts administration, ability to engage with diverse audiences, commitment to arts education, and bold vision for our future, make her the right person to follow the trajectory we are on and take the museum to the next level.”