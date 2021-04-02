Guide offers tips on Russian genealogy research

The latest publication in the “Genealogy at a Glance” series is focused on Russia.
Vera Ivanova Miller’s ”Russian Genealogy Research” is divided into sections that explore Russian emigration and the reasons that people left; Russian names, including surnames and patronymic names, when one uses the father’s first name as part of the last name; religions; the Gregorian Calendar changeover; places and maps. Sources for research start with “Archives in Russia.” Google Translate will be a must. The main archives is http://statearchive.ru/ . There are small segments on the Metrical Books (parish registers), censuses and Russian consular records. See also: rusarchives.ru and abb.eastview.com (which is in English).
Remember, the Russian Empire before 1918 included Poland and other countries. So, you might find ancestors in Russian records, even though the person wasn’t Russian. This four-page, laminated guide is long overdue. The cost is $7.47, plus postage, and is available from the Genealogical Publishing Company. Go to genealogical.com or call 800-296-6687.
Other nearby places to research
Genealogy library collections in metro Atlanta and nearby are slowly opening, by appointment, for research. Check the facility’s website to learn how it is handling things. The Atlanta History Center’s Kenan Research Center, open Tuesday through Saturday, needs two days’ notice for an appointment at 404-814-4040. The Washington Memorial Library in Macon is open Monday through Saturday, requires an appointment at 478-744-0821 and may limit the researchers allowed at times. To check on the Hall County Public Library genealogy collection in downtown Gainesville, call 770-532-3311. Always check ahead to determine exactly how and when the place you want to go is open.
National Genealogical Society conference
Check NGSgenealogy.org to register and partake in the National Genealogical Society’s virtual conference, which will focus on Virginia research and be held May 17-21.
Contact Kenneth H. Thomas Jr., P.O. Box 901, Decatur, Ga.,30031 or kenthomasongenealogy.com.