Guide offers tips on Russian genealogy research

Vera Ivanova Miller’s ”Russian Genealogy Research” is divided into sections that explore Russian emigration and the reasons that people left; Russian names, including surnames and patronymic names, when one uses the father’s first name as part of the last name; religions; the Gregorian Calendar changeover; places and maps. Sources for research start with “Archives in Russia.” Google Translate will be a must. The main archives is http://statearchive.ru/ . There are small segments on the Metrical Books (parish registers), censuses and Russian consular records. See also: rusarchives.ru and abb.eastview.com (which is in English).

Remember, the Russian Empire before 1918 included Poland and other countries. So, you might find ancestors in Russian records, even though the person wasn’t Russian. This four-page, laminated guide is long overdue. The cost is $7.47, plus postage, and is available from the Genealogical Publishing Company. Go to genealogical.com or call 800-296-6687.