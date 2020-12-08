Greenery stands out in woods during winter

In early spring, however, the crane-fly orchid’s leaf (each plant produces a single leaf) completely disappears. The plant then sends up a 1- to 2-foot-tall skinny stalk on which 20-40 tiny greenish flowers appear from July through September. The blooms often are nearly translucent, making the plant barely noticeable. (The flowers resemble the crane fly; hence the plant’s common name.)

Night-flying moths visit the flowers, whose pollen sticks to the moths’ eyes and gets deposited on the next crane-fly orchid that the insects visit.

In late September, the flowers and stalks quickly wither away; the plant’s leaf reemerges and again adds a bit of greenery to the forest floor through winter.

IN THE SKY: From David Dundee, Tellus Science Museum astronomer: One of the year’s best meteor showers, the Geminid, will peak Sunday night at about 50 meteors per hour. Best viewing: in the northeast sky after midnight. The moon will be new on Monday. Venus, low in the east, rises just before dawn; it will appear near the moon on Sunday. Mars is high in the east around sunset. Jupiter and Saturn are low in the southwest after dark. They will appear near the moon on Wednesday night as they head toward a once-in-a-lifetime conjunction on Dec. 21.