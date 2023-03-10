Grab the popcorn! Here’s where to stream this year’s Oscar nominated movies

As Hollywood prepares for Sunday’s Academy Awards ceremony, you can get into the Oscar spirit by watching some of the nominated films.
From Netflix to HBO Max and others, you can now stream some of the best films of the year. “Everything Everywhere All at Once” leads the pack with 11 nominations, followed by “The Banshees of Inisherin” and “All Quiet on the Western Font,” with nine nominations each.
Here’s where you can catch up on this year’s nominated films before the big show on Sunday.
Showtime
“Everything Everywhere All at Once”
Michelle Yeoh leads a star-studded cast in this absurdist comedy about an interdimensional rupture that unravels reality itself. As the fate of the world hangs in the balance, an unlikely hero must channel her new found powers to fight bizarre and bewildering dangers from the multiverse.
“Marcel the Shell with Shoes On”
Marcel, a 1-inch-tall talking shell, becomes an internet sensation and searches for his lost family in this Oscar-nominated short film based on the stories of comedian Jenny Slate.
Apple TV
“Causeway”
Jennifer Lawrence plays Lynsey, a soldier struggling to return to her old life after returning from Afghanistan with a traumatic brain injury. Costar Brian Tyree Henry was nominated for Best Supporting Actor for his performance.
“Puss in Boots: The Last Wish”
From the world of “Shrek,” Puss sets out on an epic journey to find the mythical Last Wish and restore his nine lives.
Amazon Prime video
“The Fablemans”
Sammy, a young film buff, makes his own films at home, much to the delight of his supportive mother.
“Women Talking”
The women of an isolated religious colony reveal a shocking secret about the colony’s men.
Hulu
“Triangle of Sadness”
A group of influencers are invited on a luxury cruise. But the fun ends when they hit an unexpected storm.
Peacock
“Tar”
Renowned conductor Lydia Tár (Kate Blanchett) is days away from recording the symphony that will take her career to the next level.
Netflix
“All Quiet on the Western Front”
As war breaks out in Germany in 1914, Paul Bäumer and his classmates quickly enlist in the army to serve the fatherland.
“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”
A father’s wish magically brings a wooden boy to life in Italy. But can he avoid disaster and become a real boy?
“The Sea Best”
Terrifying creatures roam the seas and monster hunters are the heroes of the land. When a young girls joins the crew of beloved hunter Jacob Holland, he discovers a new ally.
Disney+
“Avatar: The Way of the Water”
Jake Sully and Ney’tiri have formed a family and are doing everything to stay together. But they must leave their home to explore the regions of Pandora.
“Turning Red”
A thirteen-year-old girl is torn between remaining her mother’s dutiful daughter and embracing the changes of adolescence.
HBO Max
“Elvis”
A thoroughly cinematic drama, Elvis’s story is seen through the prism of his complicated relationship with his enigmatic manager, Colonel Tom Parker.
“The Banshees of Inisherin”
On a remote island off the coast of Ireland, Pádraic is devastated when his buddy Colm suddenly puts an end to their lifelong friendship. He sets out on a journey to repair the broken bond.
