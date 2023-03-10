Grab the popcorn! Here’s where to stream this year’s Oscar nominated movies

“Marcel the Shell with Shoes On”

Marcel, a 1-inch-tall talking shell, becomes an internet sensation and searches for his lost family in this Oscar-nominated short film based on the stories of comedian Jenny Slate.

Apple TV

“Causeway”

Jennifer Lawrence plays Lynsey, a soldier struggling to return to her old life after returning from Afghanistan with a traumatic brain injury. Costar Brian Tyree Henry was nominated for Best Supporting Actor for his performance.

“Puss in Boots: The Last Wish”

From the world of “Shrek,” Puss sets out on an epic journey to find the mythical Last Wish and restore his nine lives.

Amazon Prime video

“The Fablemans”

Sammy, a young film buff, makes his own films at home, much to the delight of his supportive mother.

“Women Talking”

The women of an isolated religious colony reveal a shocking secret about the colony’s men.

Hulu

“Triangle of Sadness”

A group of influencers are invited on a luxury cruise. But the fun ends when they hit an unexpected storm.

Peacock

“Tar”

Renowned conductor Lydia Tár (Kate Blanchett) is days away from recording the symphony that will take her career to the next level.

Netflix

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

As war breaks out in Germany in 1914, Paul Bäumer and his classmates quickly enlist in the army to serve the fatherland.

“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”

A father’s wish magically brings a wooden boy to life in Italy. But can he avoid disaster and become a real boy?

“The Sea Best”

Terrifying creatures roam the seas and monster hunters are the heroes of the land. When a young girls joins the crew of beloved hunter Jacob Holland, he discovers a new ally.

Disney+

“Avatar: The Way of the Water”

Jake Sully and Ney’tiri have formed a family and are doing everything to stay together. But they must leave their home to explore the regions of Pandora.

“Turning Red”

A thirteen-year-old girl is torn between remaining her mother’s dutiful daughter and embracing the changes of adolescence.

HBO Max

“Elvis”

A thoroughly cinematic drama, Elvis’s story is seen through the prism of his complicated relationship with his enigmatic manager, Colonel Tom Parker.

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

On a remote island off the coast of Ireland, Pádraic is devastated when his buddy Colm suddenly puts an end to their lifelong friendship. He sets out on a journey to repair the broken bond.