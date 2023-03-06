Freeform’s latest dating show is turning heads

“I hope that this really breaks that glass ceiling, of letting other shows like this exist,” Aguilera said.

Reality dating shows have faced a bit of backlash for only showcasing people with a certain look, body type and sexuality. “Love Trip: Paris” plans to break that mold.

“We want to help these girls, we want them to find love,” said executive producer Susan House in an interview. “But we also want them to have the most true experience possible. We wanted to give them room to express themselves, talk about things in interviews, talk to each other, like we wanted to just give them a safe space to really live these journeys.”

“Love Trip: Paris” premiered on Valentine’s Day and can be streamed on Hulu or Freeform.