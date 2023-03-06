X
Dark Mode Toggle

Freeform’s latest dating show is turning heads

Life
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago
Freeform is adding an inclusive reality dating show to its lineup

There are plenty of dating shows that include one person dating an entire house full of people — while others have contestants stuck on an island. At Freeform, they’re thinking outside the box and opting for something a little more inclusive.

“Love Trip: Paris” is a queer-inclusive show that follows four American singles on their journey to find love in the most romantic city in the world.

ExploreKerry Washington to release a memoir

The lucky Americans are Josielyn Aguilera, Caroline Renner, Rose Zilla-Ba and Lacy Hartselle, and they’ll meet potential matches of all genders and sexualities in hopes of finding their lucky match.

“We’re so used to seeing shows that are so whitewashed and heteronormative … but let’s see the way the world has changed and has progressed,” Lacy Hartselle, one of the contestants told ABC News.

“I hope that this really breaks that glass ceiling, of letting other shows like this exist,” Aguilera said.

Reality dating shows have faced a bit of backlash for only showcasing people with a certain look, body type and sexuality. “Love Trip: Paris” plans to break that mold.

ExploreGabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade to be honored at the NAACP Image Awards

“We want to help these girls, we want them to find love,” said executive producer Susan House in an interview. “But we also want them to have the most true experience possible. We wanted to give them room to express themselves, talk about things in interviews, talk to each other, like we wanted to just give them a safe space to really live these journeys.”

“Love Trip: Paris” premiered on Valentine’s Day and can be streamed on Hulu or Freeform.

About the Author

Follow Ebony Williams on twitter

Ebony Williams writes and produces stories about health, viral moments, lifestyle and entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. An Anchorage, Alaska native who moved to Atlanta from Los Angeles, she enjoys reading, finding a new fitness class, writing, trying new food trucks, live music and cooking in her free time.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Atlanta police

Police: 35 detained after officers attacked, fires set at Atlanta training center site6h ago

Credit: Alex Brandon/AP

The Jolt: Trump attacks Fani Willis as he pushes Georgia prosecutor bills
1h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@

Buckhead cityhood movement calls it quits ‘for now’
8h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Meet Soapy, Jimmy Carter’s longtime barber and fellow ‘tough old bird’
2h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Meet Soapy, Jimmy Carter’s longtime barber and fellow ‘tough old bird’
2h ago

Credit: Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP

Lynyrd Skynyrd founding member Gary Rossington dead at 71
8h ago
The Latest

The ultimate movie list for Women’s History Month
1h ago
Where Can I Find It
Skai Jackson is the face of Cacharel’s ‘empowering’ perfume
Featured

Crossover Day in the Georgia Legislature: Here are some closely watched bills on Monday
Kennesaw State makes history with first trip to NCAA Tournament
12h ago
Itchin’ mad about the early pollen in Atlanta? Blame the warm weather
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top