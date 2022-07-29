Watch: official trailer for Netflix’s Marilyn Monroe drama ‘Blonde’

Netflix has released a trailer for its upcoming Marilyn Monroe drama, “Blonde.” Cuban model and actress Ana de Armas stars as the Hollywood icon in the much anticipated film.
The NC-17 rated film is based on the bestselling novel by Joyce Carol Oates that reimagines the life of Marilyn Monroe.
“We wanted to tell the human side of her story. Fame is what made Marilyn the most visible person in the world, but it also made Norma the most invisible,” said Armas to Variety.
The “Blade Runner 2049″ actress grew up in Cuba, and has been a rising star for the past few years. Her erotic thriller “Deep Water” on Hulu — starring alongside ex-boyfriend Ben Affleck — catapulted Armas into leading lady status.
While there are plenty of Monroe documentaries and movies, “Blonde” is said to depict the icon in a way we’ve never seen her. Preparing for the role took a lot of time, effort and reading, according to Armas.
“I read Joyce’s novel, studied hundreds of photographs, videos, audio recordings, films — anything I could get my hands on. Every scene is inspired by an existing photograph. We’d pore over every detail in the photo and debate what was happening in it. The first question was always, ‘What was Norma Jeane feeling here?’”
Directed by Andrew Dominik and featuring a star studded cast, “Blonde” is set to screen at the Venice Film Festival and will be ready for streaming September 28.
About the Author