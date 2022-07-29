ajc logo
X

Watch: official trailer for Netflix’s Marilyn Monroe drama ‘Blonde’

Combined ShapeCaption
Fast facts about Ana de Armas.She's from Cuba.Her relationship with Ben Affleck caused her to leave Los Angeles.She hopes to follow in the footsteps of: Cate Blanchett, Kate Winslet, Meryl Streep and Latina Penelope Cruz.Marilyn Monroe is one of her idols

Celebrity Buzz
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
6 minutes ago

Netflix has released a trailer for its upcoming Marilyn Monroe drama, “Blonde.” Cuban model and actress Ana de Armas stars as the Hollywood icon in the much anticipated film.

The NC-17 rated film is based on the bestselling novel by Joyce Carol Oates that reimagines the life of Marilyn Monroe.

ExploreNetflix and Zac Efron sued over ‘Down to Earth’ series

“We wanted to tell the human side of her story. Fame is what made Marilyn the most visible person in the world, but it also made Norma the most invisible,” said Armas to Variety.

The “Blade Runner 2049″ actress grew up in Cuba, and has been a rising star for the past few years. Her erotic thriller “Deep Water” on Hulu — starring alongside ex-boyfriend Ben Affleck — catapulted Armas into leading lady status.

While there are plenty of Monroe documentaries and movies, “Blonde” is said to depict the icon in a way we’ve never seen her. Preparing for the role took a lot of time, effort and reading, according to Armas.

“I read Joyce’s novel, studied hundreds of photographs, videos, audio recordings, films — anything I could get my hands on. Every scene is inspired by an existing photograph. We’d pore over every detail in the photo and debate what was happening in it. The first question was always, ‘What was Norma Jeane feeling here?’”

ExploreH.E.R. cast as Belle in ABC’s ‘Beauty and the Beast’ special

Directed by Andrew Dominik and featuring a star studded cast, “Blonde” is set to screen at the Venice Film Festival and will be ready for streaming September 28.

About the Author

Follow Ebony Williams on twitter

Ebony Williams writes and produces stories about health, viral moments, lifestyle and entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. An Anchorage, Alaska native who moved to Atlanta from Los Angeles, she enjoys reading, finding a new fitness class, writing, trying new food trucks, live music and cooking in her free time.

Editors' Picks
Five observations on Braves’ loss to Phillies on Wednesday
The Jolt: The Raphael Warnock vs. Herschel Walker ad wars begin.
39m ago
Roswell woman dies after being hit by truck on her morning jog
13h ago
Filmed in Georgia: First major Hollywood production rowed into 'dangerous' Okefenokee...
2h ago
Filmed in Georgia: First major Hollywood production rowed into 'dangerous' Okefenokee...
2h ago
Ethics panel takes up biggest case yet in probe of Abrams supporters
45m ago
The Latest
Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings will continue to split ‘Jeopardy!’ hosting duties
23h ago
Netflix and Zac Efron sued over ‘Down to Earth’ series
First trailer for ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ premieres at Comic-Con
Featured
FILE - People wait in line to vote in the Georgia's primary election on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Atlanta. Political divides in the U.S. seem deeper than ever, but one of the few shared sentiments right now from voters of all stripes is the desire for something different. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

Credit: Brynn Anderson

AJC Poll of Georgia voters, July 2022: See the questions we asked and voter answers
In Georgia Senate race, a historic faceoff between two Black men
AJC Podcast: What you need to know about Georgia’s abortion law
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top