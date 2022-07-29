Watch: official trailer for Netflix’s Marilyn Monroe drama ‘Blonde’

While there are plenty of Monroe documentaries and movies, “Blonde” is said to depict the icon in a way we’ve never seen her. Preparing for the role took a lot of time, effort and reading, according to Armas.

“I read Joyce’s novel, studied hundreds of photographs, videos, audio recordings, films — anything I could get my hands on. Every scene is inspired by an existing photograph. We’d pore over every detail in the photo and debate what was happening in it. The first question was always, ‘What was Norma Jeane feeling here?’”

Directed by Andrew Dominik and featuring a star studded cast, “Blonde” is set to screen at the Venice Film Festival and will be ready for streaming September 28.