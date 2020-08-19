Grab some new greenery at metro Atlanta contactless plant swap

Do you have a plant that may be happier in a new home? Or, are you looking to up the greenery game around your place? Either way, a contactless plant swap in metro Atlanta may be just what you need.
On Sept. 6, the event in Suwanee invites plant lovers to “swap, share, sell, trade” to find the right match.
Attendees need to sign-up in advance online. Then, participants can post their own plants or ones they are seeking to find.
“We recommend deciding your offers or wants with other users at least a few days before the event,” according to the event posting.
Then, you can comment on matching participants to finalize your trades. On the day of, participants can drop off plants in one wave, then pick up their swaps in a second wave. The parking lot will be spaced out and be contact free.
Attendees are required to wear a face mask.
DETAILS
3-3:30 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 6
752 White St, Suwanee