X

Grab some new greenery at metro Atlanta contactless plant swap

Harvest Farm is one of Georgia's largest organic farms. Located on a former farm, the garden is in White Street Park in the Old Town historic district.

Life | 55 minutes ago
By Courtney Kueppers, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Do you have a plant that may be happier in a new home? Or, are you looking to up the greenery game around your place? Either way, a contactless plant swap in metro Atlanta may be just what you need.

On Sept. 6, the event in Suwanee invites plant lovers to “swap, share, sell, trade” to find the right match.

ExploreIn Gwinnett, rotary members surprise bus driver with ‘hidden hero’ award

Attendees need to sign-up in advance online. Then, participants can post their own plants or ones they are seeking to find.

“We recommend deciding your offers or wants with other users at least a few days before the event,” according to the event posting.

Then, you can comment on matching participants to finalize your trades. On the day of, participants can drop off plants in one wave, then pick up their swaps in a second wave. The parking lot will be spaced out and be contact free.

Attendees are required to wear a face mask.

ExploreOutdoor summer yoga classes come to Lawrenceville Square

DETAILS

3-3:30 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 6

752 White St, Suwanee

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.