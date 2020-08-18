In Gwinnett, rotary members surprise bus driver with ‘hidden hero’ award

Instead, Gwinnett County Public Schools bus driver Michele Bourdonnay was surprised by members of the local rotary chapter Monday morning at her Dacula home.

“This morning, we recognized Michele Bourdonnay as our 2020 Hidden Hero. A bus driver for GCPS, she transports special needs students and states that it’s the most rewarding job she has ever had. She also donates her time helping the homeless in Atlanta,” the Rotary Club of Gwinnett wrote in a Facebook post.