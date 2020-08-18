In Gwinnett, rotary members surprise bus driver with ‘hidden hero’ award

Every year, rotary members in Gwinnett County recognize an outstanding member of the community with a “hidden hero” award. While it’s typically given out during a ceremony, this year’s award look a bit different amid the coronavirus outbreak.
Instead, Gwinnett County Public Schools bus driver Michele Bourdonnay was surprised by members of the local rotary chapter Monday morning at her Dacula home.
“This morning, we recognized Michele Bourdonnay as our 2020 Hidden Hero. A bus driver for GCPS, she transports special needs students and states that it’s the most rewarding job she has ever had. She also donates her time helping the homeless in Atlanta,” the Rotary Club of Gwinnett wrote in a Facebook post.
As part of the surprise, Bourdonnay was presented with an oversized $500 check, balloons and flowers.
“They don’t get enough recognition for all that they do for the community,” Rotary Club of Gwinnett President Terry Swaim told the Gwinnett Daily Post. “We want to recognize that.”
Bourdonnay has been in her role as a bus driver for the school district for three years. In addition to crisscrossing the county to drive at-risk and special needs students to school, Bourdonnay also volunteers with people experiencing homelessness in Atlanta.
“I think if you’re blessed, you need to go out and share that blessing with the less fortunate, and when you do that, you get back ten-fold every time,” she told the Daily Post.