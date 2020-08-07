Got extra time? Update genealogy files stored on your computer

Correctly labeling file folders will make them much easier to locate when you want them. Come up with a system that works for you. I like to have mine in alphabetical order, by surname first. If you have letters, include the date in the file name.

Put old information that you’ve had for a while in up-to-date programs — for instance, transferring information from Word Perfect to Word, so that it’s more accessible. When surveying folders, delete things that are no longer useful.