Google Doodle shows how climate change has already affected the planet

“Using real time-lapse imagery from Google Earth Timelapse and other sources, the Doodle shows the impact of climate change across four different locales around our planet. Stay tuned throughout the day to view these scenes, each remaining on the homepage for several hours at a time,” according to an official statement from the company.

Explore Celebrate Earth Day at these 5 metro Atlanta events

To view the looping time-lapses, go to Google.com or click on the company logo on any of its other pages. Real imagery from Google Earth and the U.S. Geological Survey is used to show decades of melting snow, deforestation and coral bleaching in four different locations.