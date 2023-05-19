We love them because comeback stories describe life best. Indeed, whether you are currently enjoying the view from the mountaintop or trying to get up from a mighty wave of sorrow that has brought you to your knees, the hope that God is not done with you is (or will be) your lifeline.

If we were to interview Bible leaders like Moses, Joseph, King David, and the apostle Peter, to name a few, we would find that their life stories echoed that short sentence: “God is not done with you.”

Moses’ anger led him to murder, costing him 40 years as he fled to Midian for fear of Pharaoh. In his darkest hour, he never imagined that God would use him to deliver his people from slavery.

King David’s adultery and murderous streak stole his peace and could have cost his reign and destiny. And yet, as he repented and turned his heart back to God, he found forgiveness, grace and complete restoration of his life story and God’s promises.

We could go on with many other Bible accounts, but they would not be valid if they did not reflect the same truth that saturates various stories we have witnessed in our lifetime: people who had every reason to give up but chose to trust God through their dark hour. People who were deep in sin and yet, turned their lives around, ultimately making an incredible impact in their world.

A couple of months ago, I interviewed pastor John Meador, the author of a new book called “God’s Not Done with You.”

Meador’s own story initially inspired the book. He faced a grievous illness at just 6 years old, leaving him deaf. And though his hearing loss was irreversible, Meador today preaches weekly at Cross City Church in Texas, a congregation of 3,000 people.

While talking to him, Meador told me of the incredible challenges and insecurities he faced growing up and even as an adult and how the stories of flawed and broken men and women in the Bible became pivotal in helping him overcome his challenges.

In his book, Meador tells his inspiring story and the stories of eight Bible characters. The result is a book that will challenge readers with the truth and faith to persevere through life’s challenging circumstances while trusting that God will indeed “work all things together for the good of those who love (him) and are called according to his purposes.”

I know firsthand the fear and doubts that arise when facing life-changing battles. I know it’s hard to believe that God is working things together for your good when your world, as you know it, is falling apart.

But today, after trusting God through many trials, I can honestly say that the simple truth spelled out in this beautiful book’s title is tested, proven, and has the power to anchor your restless heart:

Trust me. God’s not done with you.

Find out more about the book at www.johnmeador.com/.

Patricia Holbrook is a columnist, author, podcaster and international speaker. Website: www.soaringwithHim.com. For speaking engagements and comments, email pholbrook@soaringwithhim.com