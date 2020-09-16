Get started on genealogy projects now to be ready for the holidays

If you have not done DNA testing, now is a good time to do it. The Y-DNA test, 37 markers, at FamilyTreeDNA.com is a good one. It helps identify the Y-chromosome, or male chromosome, which stays intact over centuries. Results can take a while, so order now, take the test, and you may have results by year’s end.

Or you can order tests to give out during the holidays. The tests most useful to most genealogists would be the autosomal tests offered by most DNA companies.