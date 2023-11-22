Get free Frosty treats for a year with new Wendy’s keychain

Explore 4 tips for mindful eating during the holidays

The now annual key tag sale is a fundraiser for the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption.

“This year, Wendy’s is prepared to raise the most money through this campaign ever, supporting the Foundation’s work to find forever families before children age out of the foster care system without the safety net of a family. Talk about a sweet way to honor National Adoption Month,” said the release.

According to the website, from November 20 until February 14, 2024, customers can purchase the Wendy’s Frosty Key Tags in three different ways:

In Restaurant: Simply ask to add a Frosty Key Tag when placing an order.

Wendy’s Mobile App: Fans will have two options to purchase Frosty Key Tags through the Wendy’s app. Opt for a digital Frosty Key Tag to instantly receive your Frosty Key Tag as a mobile offer, which can be applied to future mobile orders and added to your Wendy’s Rewards card for in-restaurant scanning. Or, purchase a physical Frosty Key Tag with any in-app order to receive a Frosty Key Tag that can be added to your favorite key chain.

Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption Website: For the ultimate stocking stuffer to gift all your loved ones, purchase Frosty Key Tags in bulk on the foundation’s website.

The Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption works to help find “safe, permanent, and loving homes for the more than 113,000 children waiting in foster care.”