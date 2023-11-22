Get free Frosty treats for a year with new Wendy’s keychain

It makes a great stocking stuffer — and helps support adoption services
Life
By
1 hour ago

It’s the season of giving, and Wendy’s is making sure its customers feel appreciated.

“Tis the season for giving back! Beginning this National Adoption Month, Wendy’s® is bringing back its sweet Frosty® Key Tag fundraiser,” the company said in a press release. said the release. “By purchasing a Frosty Key Tag for just $3, fans will receive one FREE Jr. Frosty, including the new limited-time Peppermint Frosty, with any purchase.”

Explore4 tips for mindful eating during the holidays

The now annual key tag sale is a fundraiser for the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption.

“This year, Wendy’s is prepared to raise the most money through this campaign ever, supporting the Foundation’s work to find forever families before children age out of the foster care system without the safety net of a family. Talk about a sweet way to honor National Adoption Month,” said the release.

ExploreStarbucks reveals new holiday cups and festive menu items

According to the website, from November 20 until February 14, 2024, customers can purchase the Wendy’s Frosty Key Tags in three different ways:

  • In Restaurant: Simply ask to add a Frosty Key Tag when placing an order.
  • Wendy’s Mobile App: Fans will have two options to purchase Frosty Key Tags through the Wendy’s app. Opt for a digital Frosty Key Tag to instantly receive your Frosty Key Tag as a mobile offer, which can be applied to future mobile orders and added to your Wendy’s Rewards card for in-restaurant scanning. Or, purchase a physical Frosty Key Tag with any in-app order to receive a Frosty Key Tag that can be added to your favorite key chain.
  • Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption Website: For the ultimate stocking stuffer to gift all your loved ones, purchase Frosty Key Tags in bulk on the foundation’s website.

The Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption works to help find “safe, permanent, and loving homes for the more than 113,000 children waiting in foster care.”

About the Author

Follow Ebony Williams on twitter

Ebony Williams is a writer, indie producer and director, and journalist for a variety of magazine outlets. Her career has lead her to create content for entertainment, sports, lifestyle, local breaking news and more.

© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top