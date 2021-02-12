Georgia’s most popular love language is full of Southern charm

Shane Co. reviewed Google Trends data for search terms about the five main love languages in different states. It then surveyed more than 2,600 people in the U.S. to analyze the most popular love languages by numbers, examining differences between men and women and variation among generations.

Google data showed the most popular love language in the nation is quality time, which was a top choice for Washington, Montana, Idaho, Hawaii, Mississippi, West Virginia and nine other states. It was followed by physical touch, popular in Colorado, Michigan, Indiana, Kentucky and Alabama among others. A few states including California, Oaklahoma and Tennessee enjoyed acts of service. Receiving gifts landed at the bottom of the list and only Texas, Florida, and New York was fond of that method of spreading the love.

Credit: Shane Co.

In Georgia, the most popular love language is words of affirmation, which was a top choice in only 5 other states including Louisiana and Illinois.

Words of affirmation involves regularly verbally affirming people, according to The 5 Love Languages website.

While words of affirmation is the top love language in the state, it doesn’t mean that everyone will likely fall into that category. In fact, Chapman said that a couple’s love languages may differ.

“The likelihood that your partner’s love language is the same is unlikely. So, when couples have different primary languages, there are bound to be misunderstandings,” he acknowledged according to VerywellMind.

If you’re curious about your love language, you can take a quiz to find out what it is.