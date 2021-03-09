Georgia’s most-loved company generates over $110 billion in revenue

Do you love your company?
GoBanking Rates recently found out what the most adored companies are across the nation. To determine the ones that made the cut, the site collected revenue figures from the three highest-ranked Fortune 500 companies in each state. It also included the employee review scores on Glassdoor, a job-search website.
It was assumed that companies that have a high demand in the marketplace, as well as a positive view by locals who work there, are also generally well-liked by consumers.
“High profits and sales revenue, a favorable brand image and happy employees typically are good indicators that a company holds a positive relationship with its consumers,” the personal finance website said. “After all, people aren’t likely to do business with a business they don’t respect.”
According to the methodology, GoBanking Rates scored each company against others in the state based on the following factors. One was the estimated revenue from Fortune magazine, and the other was the average employee review score of five from Glassdoor.
In Georgia, an Atlanta-headquartered company took the spot for the most-loved company.
Founded in 1978, The Home Depot generates $110,225,000,000 in revenue. With more than 415,000 employees, the company has an average Glassdoor review score of 3.9 on the job search website.
“The Home Depot has a solid moral compass,” a merchandising execution associate in Loveland, Colorado said in their review. “They aren’t about sacrificing their ethics for the sake of a sale, which I love. They also hire a diverse group of people and give a lot back to the community. They offer a lot of benefits and little treats for their employees. Although they push their associates to meet quota, they’re realistic about what can and can’t be accomplished.”
Over the past five years, The Home Depot, which is the largest home improvement retailer in the world, generated more than $1 billion in success sharing.
“Our philosophy of taking care of our associates and motivating them to deliver a superior customer experience shapes our profit-sharing program for hourly associates,” it explained on its corporate website. “It provides semiannual cash awards for performance against our business plan, including sales and productivity goals.”