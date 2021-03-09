Georgia’s most-loved company generates over $110 billion in revenue

In Georgia, an Atlanta-headquartered company took the spot for the most-loved company.

Founded in 1978, The Home Depot generates $110,225,000,000 in revenue. With more than 415,000 employees, the company has an average Glassdoor review score of 3.9 on the job search website.

“The Home Depot has a solid moral compass,” a merchandising execution associate in Loveland, Colorado said in their review. “They aren’t about sacrificing their ethics for the sake of a sale, which I love. They also hire a diverse group of people and give a lot back to the community. They offer a lot of benefits and little treats for their employees. Although they push their associates to meet quota, they’re realistic about what can and can’t be accomplished.”

Over the past five years, The Home Depot, which is the largest home improvement retailer in the world, generated more than $1 billion in success sharing.

“Our philosophy of taking care of our associates and motivating them to deliver a superior customer experience shapes our profit-sharing program for hourly associates,” it explained on its corporate website. “It provides semiannual cash awards for performance against our business plan, including sales and productivity goals.”