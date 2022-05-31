Georgia’s Honeybee Festival returns

The festival will be held this Saturday, June 4, and will run from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. at 100 LaFayette Square, LaFayette, Georgia 30728. The festival will feature arts and crafts, food, and other local business vendors — as well as local music, a delicious BBQ competition, baking contest, antique tractor cruise-in, honeybee education and a kid zone.

While the tradition is relatively new, with the first Honeybee Festival having kicked off in 2017, the event has only come back stronger for 2022.