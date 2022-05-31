ajc logo
Georgia’s Honeybee Festival returns

7 Fun Facts About Bees

Life
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
9 minutes ago
Come see what all the buzz is about

Honeybee Festival 2022 is finally here. This time around, LaFayette’s big fun in the sun event is being headlined by Randy Houser and features a laundry list worth of fun activities.

The festival will be held this Saturday, June 4, and will run from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. at 100 LaFayette Square, LaFayette, Georgia 30728. The festival will feature arts and crafts, food, and other local business vendors — as well as local music, a delicious BBQ competition, baking contest, antique tractor cruise-in, honeybee education and a kid zone.

While the tradition is relatively new, with the first Honeybee Festival having kicked off in 2017, the event has only come back stronger for 2022.

“Honeybees are essential to life on our planet,” organizers said on the city’s website. “If the honeybees were to ever disappear, so would life itself. The City of LaFayette works to bring attention to the importance of preserving the honeybee population. We also see the importance of the honeybee population as a parallel to preserving the life of our own community.”

Honeybee Festival 2022 is free to the public, so come see what all the buzz is about.

“Who is the Queen in our City?” LaFayette asked on its website. “It’s the community. It’s our citizens, our family, friends and children. It’s our homes, businesses and industries. It’s our future. It’s us!”

For a full list of the day’s events and vendors, visit eventeny.com.

About the Author

Hunter Boyce is a writer, digital producer and journalist home grown from a Burke County, Georgia farm. Throughout his career, Hunter has gone on to write sports, entertainment, political and local breaking news for a variety of outlets.

