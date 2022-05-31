Luxury staycations help Atlantans hit the reset button

The newly opened Thompson Buckhead Hotel is benefiting from the staycation craze, with General Manager Lukas Grace saying that at least half of its guests are local. “It’s amazing,” he says. “Once we created Tesserae, we knew we’d get a better local following. But also, since people can now work virtually, we have Atlantans using the Thompson as a luxury place to stay, have business meetings, and then not go out in the traffic. It’s work and a little vacation.”

Tesserae is a rooftop private members-only club with its own bar, regional food specialties and stunning views. Those who book a premium suite have access to the club and its amenities.

His local guests “just need a change of scenery from all the stresses. They don’t want to get into a car. They want a pool and a great restaurant,” he says. “It changes the dynamics of life and breaks up the monotony.”

The Four Seasons Hotel in Midtown has several packages aimed at staycationers. Its Drive-In Package includes a complimentary in-room movie and late check-out while its High Museum Package includes two tickets to the museum and a $50 dining credit. They also cater to families with amenities including child-size bathrobes and private cookie-decorating experiences.

Even kids need a break and a staycation at The Four Seasons is the perfect solution. Courtesy of The Four Seasons.

“Luxury is feeling welcomed,” says Ashley Svarney, director of public relations. “We want parents and children to feel at ease. Every child receives an oversized chocolate chip cookie upon arrival with their name spelled out in chocolate on the plate. Kids love it; my three-year-old licked his name off.”

When the topic of luxury hotels comes up, the name Waldorf Astoria quickly follows. The Buckhead hotel features true relaxation with a 15,000-foot spa, 60-foot lap pool, fitness center, yoga studio and English gardens. The hotel’s newly opened restaurant, Brassica, features a French menu with a Southern touch. For a blow-the-budget experience, book the Presidential suite, which features two terraces, a dining room that seats eight, a free-standing egg-shaped soaking tub and a whopping 2,340 square feet of living space — more than a lot of homes.

The Waldorf Astoria Buckhead keeps it proper at High Tea. Courtesy of The Waldorf Astoria Buckhead.

An escape from stress and a change of scenery are just some of the reasons why the Mapes have taken a quick respite at Serenbe since 2007. Serenbe is only 35 minutes “door to door” from their house but “there’s such a liberating sense of peace there that gives us all such joy. I don’t feel like I’m in Atlanta,” says Mary Mapes. “They have that dense forest, the smell of grass and it’s quiet. We feel like we’re off the grid.”

Serenbe, an affluent agriculture community in south Fulton County, is known for its organic farming and commitment to optimal land use. However, with its inn and its range of things to do, Serenbe is also a nice spot for a staycation. CONTRIBUTED BY SERENBE

Even though she and her husband are empty nesters, when her 20-somethings come home, she is quick to call Serenbe to ask about availability for four (or five including Ella, the dog). When the children were young, they loved walking Ella to the waterfalls, played with the animals and met the newborn ones, had picnics in the woods, swam in the pool and sat around the bonfire doing s’mores, something they still love doing now. “You feel free,” she says. Adding, “We loved Serenbe when they were young and we love it now that they’re in college. My son the other day asked about going and mentioned the lemonade tea, which is really good.”

Some choose their staycation for a particular amenity, maybe golf at the Barnsley Resort in Adairsville or Chateau Elan in Braselton. For others, the Porsche Driving Experience is the draw, complete with a stay at the nearby Kimpton Overland.

Choose one or more cars and hop behind the wheel with a driving coach for a 90-minute thrill ride at the Porsche Experience Center. Credit: Porsche Experience Center

“People love the Porsche driving programs,” says Lori Burden, director of sales and marketing at Kimpton Overland. “We’ve even had several couples come together with the ladies treating their hubbies to a fun day at the track while they relax, maybe have dinner and drinks on the patio or rooftop.”

To encourage such staycations, Kimpton ran Date Night Flight specials where a couple stays, has a dinner for two with a specialty cocktail and watches the planes at nearby Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport land and take-off with binoculars.

“Far, far away has never been so close” is the tagline for the Barnsley Resort. “With the proximity to the Atlanta metro area, more than half of our guests travel the short hour or so up I-75 to maximize their leisure time for a long weekend, holiday break or special occasion,” said David Friederich, president.

Some quiet alone time is one of the benefits of a staycation, particularly at The Barnsley Resort. Courtesy of The Barnsley Resort.

No matter which luxury hotel or resort, a luxury staycation seems to provide fun, connection and a mental health boost.

“It’s a reset button for us,” says Mapes. “Sometimes you need to get away from the demands of life and you need some quick and accessible serenity.”

IF YOU GO

Thompson Buckhead, 415 East Paces Ferry Road, Atlanta. 404-574-1234, hyatt.com.

Four Seasons, 75 14th St., Atlanta. fourseasons.com.

Waldorf Astoria Atlanta Buckhead, 3376 Peachtree Road, Atlanta. 404-995-7500, hilton.com.

Serenbe, 9055 Selborne Lane, Chattahoochee Hills. 770-463-9997, serenbe.com.

Barnsley Resort, 597 Barnsley Gardens, Adairsville. 770-773-7480, barnsleyresort.com.

Kimpton Overland, 2 Porsche Drive, Atlanta. 470-466-3300, kimptonoverlandhotel.com.