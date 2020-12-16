Georgia’s best pie shop is 3 hours from Atlanta, ranking says

“Some of these places may offer savory as well as sweet pies. Some hew closely to tradition, while others get creative,” 24/7 Tempo said. Whatever the particulars, all the establishments included here make extraordinary pies, and many rank among the 40 best pie shops in America.”

Georgia’s best pie shop was determined to be The Little Crown by Pie Society. The Savannah pub has a 4.5 Yelp rating and steak and ale pie was plucked as a sample specialty for 24/7 Tempo’s list.

“I got a steak and ale pie, which was rich and delicious,” one reviewer wrote on TripAdvisor. “My wife got a turkey, cranberry, and stuffing pie which, whilst a bit heavy on the thyme, was also very good. The crust was rich and flaky and just the right thickness.”

While the city’s smallest pub offers sweet pies, many praise the savory meat pies. According to Yelp, the steak and ale pie is among the British pie house’s most popular dishes. Other favorites include the chicken pot pie, pork and apple pie and the cornish pastry.