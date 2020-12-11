Analysis: This is what Georgians will be making for Christmas dinner

The Peach State, however, was not one of them.

Despite its southern neighbors loving the decadent marshmallow or pecan streusel-topped dish, Georgians prefer roast carrots to go alongside their Christmas ham.

It’s not that Georgia residents dislike sweet potato casserole, however, they seem to prefer to eat the soufflé for Thanksgiving.

Credit: Treetopia

“Yes, the southern dominance of sweet potato casserole is apparent in the illustrated map. But, this list shows just how diverse the results really are. It also makes it easier to observe the popularity of roast carrots, which tied sweet potato casserole as the most popular dish overall. Each takes the top spot in seven different states,” Treetopia noted.

Savory dishes are a must for Christmas dinner, but who could forget about dessert? Treetopia didn’t and they found that cookies dominated nationwide, with sugar cookies being the most-searched holiday dessert recipe in 13 states.

In Georgia, though, sweet potatoes dominated the post-dinner meal category.

The state’s preferred Christmas dessert differs from that of the most popular one in the southeast — fruitcake. The sweet treat that can be adored by some and hated by others has roots in Georgia, with Claxton Fruit Cake making the city southeast of Atlanta known as the “Fruit Cake Capital of the World.”