ajc logo
X

Georgians’ drawl earns No. 5 spot for slowest talking state

Life
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago
Atlanta ties for 4th slowest talking city in the nation

The Southern drawl sounds to some like a slow, drawn out way of talking, and not the melodic cadence we all know it to be. According to an analysis by the language learning website Preply, however, it is both.

By analyzing speech rates and patterns of 114 cities across the U.S., Preply determined the average rate of speech among U.S. states is 5.09 syllables per second.

ExploreThe most common language in every state, besides English and Spanish

Southern states have a slower rate of speaking, however. Georgia’s rate, for example, is 4.89 syllables per second, ranking it the fifth slowest talking state in the nation. For contrast, the fastest talking state, Minnesota, has a rate of 5.34 syllables per second.

To determine the cities with the fastest talkers, Preply analyzed two nationally conducted studies: Steven Coat’s study on articulation rate by analyzing caption files from YouTube videos, and Marchex Call DNA Technology’s study on speech rate on more than 4 million phone calls.

Credit: Courtesy of Preply

Credit: Courtesy of Preply

According to Preply’s findings, eight of the 10 slowest talking states are in the South, with Louisiana’s rate of 4.78 syllables per second being the slowest.

The Pelican State was followed by South Carolina, Mississippi, Alabama and Georgia, New Mexico, Arkansas, North Carolina, Texas and Illinois, in that order.

One Georgia municipality also ranks in the top 5 slowest talking cities. Peoria, Illinois, averaging 4.71 syllables per second, was slowest. It was followed by Huntsville, Alabama, at 4.73 syllables per second; Albuquerque, New Mexico, with an average of 4.74; and a tie between Winston Salem, North Carolina, and Atlanta, where we average 4.75 syllables per second.

Most of the fastest talking states are in the Midwest, Preply found. Minnesota was followed, in order, by Oregon, Iowa, Kansas, North Dakota, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, South Dakota, Nebraska and Vermont.

About the Author

Follow Nancy Clanton on twitter

Nancy Clanton writes and edits stories of local interest about health, travel, events and entertainment. She also coordinates coverage and promotion of Pulse, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's digital magazine for nurses in the Southeast. A native of Knoxville and graduate of the University of Tennessee, she has worked at the AJC for 21 years.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com

Bradley’s Buzz: The Braves haven’t made huge offseason noise, and that’s fine1h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Former Braves outfielder Adam Duvall signs with Red Sox
3h ago

OPINION: Is Kelly Loeffler the new Georgia Republican Party?
6h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

‘Hallelujah.’ Many HOPE recipients in line for a boost
6h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

‘Hallelujah.’ Many HOPE recipients in line for a boost
6h ago

Georgia Tech makes hires of six assistants official
16h ago
The Latest

OPINION: Closing the nature gap requires an open mind
4h ago
How to protect your children when they play sports
7 best Martin Luther King Jr. quotes you may not know
Featured

Credit: AJC file photo

‘Breakdown’ Episode 22: Its Work Is Done
Georgia’s incredible edible eggs about to be officially healthy?
5h ago
How to find UGA championship pages and souvenirs from the AJC
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top