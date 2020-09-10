Georgia youth volunteers can apply for this scholarship

Many Georgia young people are stepping up during the coronavirus pandemic and helping others. They are making masks, raising money and entertaining hospitalized kids.
Prudential thinks these youth volunteers should be rewarded.
Through November 10, Prudential Financial and the National Association of Secondary School Principals are calling on Georgia youth volunteers to apply for scholarships and national recognition through the Prudential Spirit of Community Awards.
Students in grades five through 12 can apply if they have made meaningful contributions to their communities through volunteering within the past 12 months — virtually or otherwise. The application is available at http://spirit.prudential.com.
“More than 25 years ago, we founded The Prudential Spirit of Community Awards to honor young volunteers working to meet the needs of our changing world — a mission that feels especially timely today,” Charles Lowrey, chairman and CEO of Prudential Financial, said in a press release. “As life evolves due to COVID-19, young Americans are continuing to address urgent issues facing their communities, and we celebrate their service in hopes that they’ll inspire others to do the same.”
The top middle and high school volunteer from each state and the District of Columbia will be named state honorees in February. They will receive $1,000 scholarships, engraved silver medallions and an invitation to the program’s national recognition events in early May.
In May, the program will name America’s top 10 youth volunteers of 2021. These national honorees will receive additional $5,000 scholarships, gold medallions, crystal trophies for their nominating schools or organizations, and $5,000 Prudential grants for nonprofit charitable organizations of their choice.
Local honorees in each state will receive awards ranging from bronze medallions to certificates. Qualifying local honorees also receive President’s Volunteer Service Awards.