Georgia youth volunteers can apply for this scholarship

Students in grades five through 12 can apply if they have made meaningful contributions to their communities through volunteering within the past 12 months — virtually or otherwise. The application is available at http://spirit.prudential.com.

“More than 25 years ago, we founded The Prudential Spirit of Community Awards to honor young volunteers working to meet the needs of our changing world — a mission that feels especially timely today,” Charles Lowrey, chairman and CEO of Prudential Financial, said in a press release. “As life evolves due to COVID-19, young Americans are continuing to address urgent issues facing their communities, and we celebrate their service in hopes that they’ll inspire others to do the same.”