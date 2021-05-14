Georgia Nursing Hall of Fame extends deadline for nominations

The Georgia Nursing Hall of Fame is now a reality, and it needs members. to get them, the hall is extending its nomination deadline for the first cohort until July 31.
The Hall of Fame will recognize exemplary nurses who have become legends for their dedication to nursing in the state.
“As GNF President, I am so happy to see the Georgia Nursing Hall of Fame come to fruition,” Georgia Nurses Foundation President Wanda Jones, BSN, RN, MSN, FNP-BC, said. “We have been planning this program for over two years to honor and showcase the many nursing legends in Georgia. Due to the pandemic, we decided not to hold this event in 2020. We are so looking forward to our inaugural event in October 2021.”
Before the inaugural cohort can be inducted into the hall, however, the foundation needs nominees from which to choose that first group.
Criteria and requirements to nominate a nurse are:
- A minimum of 15 years of nursing experience (i.e., bedside, leadership or academia).
- Describe how the nominee made a positive impact on nursing and health care in Georgia, nationally and/or internationally.
- Describe how the nominee has been instrumental in the improvements of his/her community (i.e., hospital, academia, society).
- Give examples of the nominee’s involvement in civic and/or philanthropic activities.
- Describe how the nominee has elevated the status of a nurse within the state of Georgia.
- Explain why you believe this person should be inducted into the Georgia Nursing Hall of Fame.
The Georgia Nurses Foundation is the charitable and philanthropic arm of the Georgia Nurses Association and its work to foster the welfare and well-being of nurses.
Nominations can be submitted to gnf@georgianurses.org, subject line “Hall of Fame Nominee,” until July 31. The deadline previously was June 15.
All questions and inquiries can be submitted to gnf@georgianurses.org.
