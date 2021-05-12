ajc logo
How nurses can win a week at a Sandals resort

Sandals Resorts is giving away 31 vacations to deserving superheroes.By superhero, we mean nurses, teachers, members of the military or anyone who rocks.You can nominate yourself or someone else just by uploading a photo of the nominee and telling Sandals why you or they are deserving.Four lucky winners will get a Love Nest Butler Suite; the other 27 will receive a luxury room.The contest is open throughout May

Pulse | 1 hour ago
By Nancy Clanton, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Contest also open to teachers, members of the military and other superheroes

If anyone deserves a vacation, it’s nurses. Just picture it: lying on the beach with a drink in your hand, watching the waves roll in. The one thing that would make it perfect is if it were a free trip.

Well, some lucky nurses will take that perfect trip.

Every day in May, Sandals Resorts will give a seven-day/six-night vacation to a deserving nurse, teacher, military member or any other superhero — and the winner can bring a guest.

“During a year that saw immense change in nearly every facet of life, from sweatpants as the new standard wardrobe to the kitchen table as the modern-day workstation, we’re celebrating something that will always remain consistent: the continued heroism of these extraordinary men and women,” Maggie Rivera, chief communications and strategy officer at Unique Vacations Inc., told nurse.org. “It has always been in our company’s DNA to recognize and honor those who have continuously contributed and strengthened the fabric of their communities. A day simply isn’t enough to honor all that they’ve done for us this year and every year and we’re thrilled to be able to reward them throughout the month of May.”

The best part is you get to pick which Sandals Resort you want to stay at.

Here’s how it works

1. Go to Sandals’ Maycation Giveaway page online.

2. Nominate yourself or someone you think deserves this trip.

3. Upload a photo of the nominee.

4. Write up to 400 characters telling why the nominee rocks.

Each day throughout May, one person will be chosen at random. Four lucky winners will get a Love Nest Butler Suite, and the other 27 will a luxury room. Each vacation includes, among other things: unlimited meals and premium liquors; entertainment; and unlimited land and water sports. The only thing not included is airfare.

Winners are announced each Friday and will be contacted via phone, email or snail mail. You can read all the rules for the contest here.

