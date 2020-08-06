Georgia Museum of Art to reopen Aug. 13

The Georgia Museum of Art in Athens will reopen on Aug. 13, joining several museums across the state that are welcoming back visitors.
In a statement issued Wednesday, the museum said it is employing a raft of safety measures and protocols to keep guests safe and socially distant during visits. Located at the University of Georgia, the museum closed about four months ago because of COVID-19 concerns. Now, as UGA’s fall semester begins this month likely with a mix of online and in-person classes, the museum is opening but with limited hours and timed entry to control the number of people inside the museum at any one time.
Among the new safety protocols: Masks are required for entry and and must be worn over the nose and mouth at all times. All interactive elements of exhibits, such as touch screens, have been removed, and hand sanitizer dispensers are placed throughout the museum. Public water fountains have been covered.
The museum has implemented a ramped-up cleaning schedule, according to the statement, though it did not specify how many times per day the building will be cleaned.
When it closed, the museum was in the midst of an exhibition called Louis Comfort Tiffany: Treasures from the Driehaus Collection, which showcases 60 pieces from Tiffany’s 30-year career. While the show of his famed, and oft-copied lamps and objects was scheduled to close in May, it has been extended until Sept. 6.
“We are excited to be re-opening with a fantastic exhibition in place — masterpieces of decorative art by Louis Comfort Tiffany,” said William U. Eiland, museum director. “Come see these lovely objects.”
EXHIBITION
Louis Comfort Tiffany: Treasures from the Driehaus Collection
Exhibit through Sept. 6.
Museum reopens Thursday, Aug. 13.
Thursday 10 a.m.-9 p.m., Friday and Saturday 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sunday 1-5 p.m.
90 Carlton St. Athens. 706-542-4662, georgiamuseum.org. Call for more information on required advance ticketing.