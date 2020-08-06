Georgia Museum of Art to reopen Aug. 13

In a statement issued Wednesday, the museum said it is employing a raft of safety measures and protocols to keep guests safe and socially distant during visits. Located at the University of Georgia, the museum closed about four months ago because of COVID-19 concerns. Now, as UGA’s fall semester begins this month likely with a mix of online and in-person classes, the museum is opening but with limited hours and timed entry to control the number of people inside the museum at any one time.

Among the new safety protocols: Masks are required for entry and and must be worn over the nose and mouth at all times. All interactive elements of exhibits, such as touch screens, have been removed, and hand sanitizer dispensers are placed throughout the museum. Public water fountains have been covered.