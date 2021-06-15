This Georgia city topped SmartAsset’s best places to retire list

Doctor’s offices, recreation and retirement centers per thousand residents were determined. Seniors as a percentage of the total population were also measured.

“In our final analysis, we ranked each location on these three factors,” SmartAsset said. “Then we calculated an average ranking for each area and weighted the three factors equally. The areas with the highest average ranking were determined to be the best places to retire.”

Sources included the U.S. Census Bureau and government websites.

Cumming was the area that had the highest ranking with 100 points on the best places to retire index.

The No. 1 city has a 16.5% tax burden and nearly 37 doctor’s offices per 1,000 people. It also had a 20% senior percentage and almost 2 retirement centers per 1,000 people.

“From a pristine lake to mountain peaks, you can find adventure at every altitude in nature-loving Cumming, Georgia,” Explore Georgia said.

Adding that the 963-acre Sawnee Mountain Preserve is “the jewel of this community,” Cumming also has affordable and challenging golf courses. There’s also the 10-day Cumming Country Fair & Festival. It’s one of several annual events on the Cumming Fairgrounds.