Georgia Aquarium sea lion’s TikTok dance goes viral

Georgia Aquarium's sea lions

Life | July 10, 2020
By Nancy Clanton, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

So you think you can dance? Can you dance as well as a sea lion?

One of the Georgia Aquarium’s sea lions has won the hearts of millions with its moves in a now-viral TikTok video.

In the video, Neptune and his handler have a dance-off to  the song “Coincidance” by Handsome Dancer.

The clip has more than 4 million likes and nearly 28,000 comments on TikTok.

"I have entered aquatic TikTok and I NEVER want to leave," one user wrote.

"When a sea lion can dance better than you," one person added.

"Neptune did NOT have to go THAT hard," another joked.

Neptune, a 7-year-old male sea lion, was rescued three times by different marine mammal centers in California, the aquarium states. He was found in 2015 with fishing hooks in his flippers, and bullet fragments in his head.

Now, he’s a star. And he has a forever home in Atlanta.

