Georgia Aquarium sea lion’s TikTok dance goes viral

The clip has more than 4 million likes and nearly 28,000 comments on TikTok.

"I have entered aquatic TikTok and I NEVER want to leave," one user wrote.

"When a sea lion can dance better than you," one person added.

"Neptune did NOT have to go THAT hard," another joked.

Neptune, a 7-year-old male sea lion, was rescued three times by different marine mammal centers in California, the aquarium states. He was found in 2015 with fishing hooks in his flippers, and bullet fragments in his head.

Now, he’s a star. And he has a forever home in Atlanta.

