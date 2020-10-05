Genealogy tip: Don’t jump to conclusions when reading an ancestor’s will

“Finding Your Roots” returns

The popular genealogy program “Finding Your Roots” will return October 13, hosted by Henry Louis Gates Jr. The show airs on Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB). The first episode is brand new, but, in later episodes, previously shown segments will be mixed with new ones. It is always worth watching to see how Gates and his staff provide celebrities with new information about their ancestry. It should help others to start asking questions among their own family.

Farmers market bulletin digitized by UGA

Recently, it was announced that more than 1,712 issues of the Farmers and Consumers Market Bulletin, dating from 1926-1963, are available for free online at dlg.uga.edu. The bulletins are available, thanks to the Georgia Department of Agriculture, the University of Georgia Map and Government Information Library, and the Digital Library of Georgia. To find it online, search for “Farmers and Consumers Market Bulletin” DLG and the press release will appear with access information.

Contact Kenneth H. Thomas Jr., P.O. Box 901, Decatur, Ga., 30031 or kenthomasongenealogy.com.