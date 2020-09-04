Genealogy speaker to offer tips for online research

The speaker at the Georgia Genealogical Society’s fall meeting will offer tips for people who are conducting their researching online during the pandemic.
The virtual meeting will be held via Zoom on September 19 from 10:15 a.m. until 2 p.m., with speaker Tamika Strong, Georgia Archives’ reference archivist. Her topic will be “Exploring Online Resources: A Focus on Georgia. "
The lecture is aimed at helping people research online, given that so many repositories are closed or have shorter hours. The cost is $10, with PayPal registration via the society’s website gagensociety.org. It’s due by midnight, September 16. The link to register for the Zoom meeting will be on the website as well.
Once you register and pay via PayPal, please follow the Zoom link and register for the meeting itself. That’s when you will be given log-in information. The presentation will not be recorded, if anyone has technical issues, their registration fee will be refunded.
See the website for more information on this and other GGS events. Those with questions about the meeting should contact Maggie Thomas at 678-800-8456.
Holocaust records now on Ancestry.com
Ancestry.com recently completed an important initiative to digitize and make searchable millions of Holocaust and Nazi persecution-related records in partnership with Arolsen Archives. This includes more than 19 million Holocaust records available globally, for free and in perpetuity. They are partnering with the USC Shoah Foundation to publish data from nearly 50,000 Jewish Holocaust survivor testimonies from its Visual History Archive. You can watch a selection of full testimonies on VHAOnline. Both collections are now available and searchable for free at www.ancestry.com/alwaysremember.
Foreign genealogical societies
Foreign genealogical societies proved a great help for one reader. So, now we ask if others had similar experiences to share. Let me know which specific society and how you contacted them. I have had limited success with some groups in England.
Contact Kenneth H. Thomas Jr., P.O. Box 901, Decatur, Ga., 30031 or kenthomasongenealogy.com.