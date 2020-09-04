Genealogy speaker to offer tips for online research

The virtual meeting will be held via Zoom on September 19 from 10:15 a.m. until 2 p.m., with speaker Tamika Strong, Georgia Archives’ reference archivist. Her topic will be “Exploring Online Resources: A Focus on Georgia. "

The lecture is aimed at helping people research online, given that so many repositories are closed or have shorter hours. The cost is $10, with PayPal registration via the society’s website gagensociety.org. It’s due by midnight, September 16. The link to register for the Zoom meeting will be on the website as well.