Fuel coziness at your home with these fireplace options

Of course, homeowners also need to consider the type of fireplace. Wood-burning and gas logs are the two most common options, with gas being the more popular with homeowners.

“It’s really an ongoing discussion,” Crosby told the AJC. “Most people agree that there’s no a replacement for a beautiful log fire, but in the market, gas dominates.”

Buyers who opt for a traditional fireplace also have their pick of various finishes, including which materials will surround the firebox and what sort of mantel will top it off.

But for folks who rent, or are not interested in a major home renovation, there is another option as well, that’s also a bit more summer friendly: outdoor fire pits. These too come in both gas and wood-burning varieties. There’s your standard bonfire pit for a backyard gathering, but there are also gas outdoor fire tables, which come in various sizes and price points.