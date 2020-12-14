X

Free Shipping Day 2020: Here are the retailers you can buy from

By Kiersten Willis, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Whether you’ve heard of it before or not, Free Shipping Day is here.

The annual single-day event is just what its name describes: shoppers can get free shipping on items purchased from retailers online.

According to tech news and information website Lifewire, this promotional event began in 2008 and has now surpassed the sales of Black Friday. Thousands of sellers big and small not only offer free shipping but items are guaranteed to arrive by Christmas Eve.

“Participating retailers waive minimum ordering requirements, making it a great way to finish last-minute holiday shopping, save money, and steer clear of the crowds,” Lifewire reported.

If you need to wrap up your holiday shopping, there are dozens of retailers joining the event. Below is a sampling of a few of them and the deals they’re offering, according to FreeShippingDay.com. Note that exclusions apply for some offers, so visit each retailer’s website for details.

Amazon

Free two-day shipping with Amazon Prime free trial.

AutoZone

Free shipping on qualifying orders over $35.

Best Buy

Free next-day shipping is offered on thousands of items.

Bloomingdale’s

Free standard shipping is offered on online orders placed through Dec. 18 before midnight.

Carters

Free shipping on orders over $35.

Macy’s

Free shipping for orders over $25.

Old Navy

Orders over $50 that are placed by Dec. 20 will be delivered for free by Dec. 24.

ShopDisney

Use the code: SHIPMAGIC to get free shipping on orders over $75.

Torrid

Get free shipping on domestic orders today — no minimum required.

Utrecht Art Supplies

The Brooklyn, New York-based arts and crafts supply store is offering free shipping on orders that are $35 or more with the code: 2020FS.

Walmart

There’s no order minimum to receive free shipping, but restrictions apply.

TigerDirect

The online electronics and computers retailer, which caters to business and corporate customers, is offering free second-day shipping along with 10% off.

