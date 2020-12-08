Here’s how you can give back and buy last-minute holiday gifts

Are you hoping to give back this season but also need to check gift-buying off your to-do list? Then this outdoor gift-buying event will fit the bill.
Heck.house, a performance and event venue in Scottsdale, is hosting Last Minute Krampus Dec. 18-20.
Featuring local, hand-made gifts, music and a photo shoot, the event will be held from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, before it continues Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day.
It’s free to attend and visitors will gather on the driveway on Milton Street to purchase items from local artisans.
“The gift shop is a consignment fundraiser supporting local-only artists,” a post on the Facebook event read. “All items are handmade or designed by over 25 different local makers. Proceeds from the gift shop goes to the local makers, Atlanta Artist Relief Fund, and Heck.house We will list all the local makers soon in a different post.”
Online, the event notes that 25% of profits will go toward the AARF, which is dedicated to assisting artists in times of need, and another 25% will go toward Heck.house. The remaining 50% will be given to the makers.
Additionally, photo opportunities will be available with Krampus, the demonic half-goat, anthropomorphic European folklore character who punishes misbehaving children during the Christmas season.
“Too naughty for the traditional Santa photo? What about one with Krampus? Maybe include live goats? Maybe other alternative holidays photoshoot to be added. This will be an outdoor photoshoot, and pets are welcome,” organizers noted.
You don’t have to only be a visitor to attend. Consignors who have items they’d like to sell at the market can fill out a form and have their pieces available in the pop-up shop. The form must be dropped off by Dec. 14.
4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
Dec. 18- 20
Heck.house
3498 E Ponce de Leon Ave, (driveway on Milton St.), Scottdale