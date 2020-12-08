Here’s how you can give back and buy last-minute holiday gifts

Online, the event notes that 25% of profits will go toward the AARF, which is dedicated to assisting artists in times of need, and another 25% will go toward Heck.house. The remaining 50% will be given to the makers.

Additionally, photo opportunities will be available with Krampus, the demonic half-goat, anthropomorphic European folklore character who punishes misbehaving children during the Christmas season.

“Too naughty for the traditional Santa photo? What about one with Krampus? Maybe include live goats? Maybe other alternative holidays photoshoot to be added. This will be an outdoor photoshoot, and pets are welcome,” organizers noted.

You don’t have to only be a visitor to attend. Consignors who have items they’d like to sell at the market can fill out a form and have their pieces available in the pop-up shop. The form must be dropped off by Dec. 14.

Last Minute Krampus

4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Dec. 18- 20

Heck.house

3498 E Ponce de Leon Ave, (driveway on Milton St.), Scottdale