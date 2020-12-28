Fourth season of ‘Genius’ to focus on Martin Luther King Jr.

We’re still awaiting the release of Atlanta-filmed “Genius: Aretha Franklin,” but we know who will be the focus of the fourth season of the Nat Geo series: the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.
The anthology series will become a Disney+ original starting with season 4, Nat Geo president Courtney Monroe announced during Disney’s Investor Day earlier this month.
It’s been half a century since King, who was born in Atlanta in 1929, was assassinated in Memphis. His life and legacy are celebrated nationwide on the third Monday in January. In 2021, that will be January 18.
The first season of “Genius” focused on Albert Einstein and the second on Pablo Picasso.
“Genius: Aretha Franklin” was set to premiere May 25, but the coronavirus pandemic forced production to be suspended. Deadline reports it will launch sometime in 2021.
That installment was filmed on the Marietta Square and in the Fox Theatre, among other Atlanta locations.
Although details of King installment have yet to be released, it’s a safe bet parts of it will be filmed in Atlanta.