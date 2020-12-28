X

Fourth season of ‘Genius’ to focus on Martin Luther King Jr.

7 Powerful Martin Luther King Jr. Quotes "Love is the only force capable of transforming an enemy into a friend." "Faith is taking the first step even when you can't see the whole staircase." "Darkness cannot drive out darkness: Only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate: Only love can do that." "We must come to see that the end we seek is a society at peace with itself, a society that can live with its conscience." "A genuine leader is not a searcher for consensus but a molder of consensus." "

Life | 1 hour ago
By Nancy Clanton, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
National Geographic series moves to Disney+ in 2021

We’re still awaiting the release of Atlanta-filmed “Genius: Aretha Franklin,” but we know who will be the focus of the fourth season of the Nat Geo series: the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.

The anthology series will become a Disney+ original starting with season 4, Nat Geo president Courtney Monroe announced during Disney’s Investor Day earlier this month.

ExploreWhy Martin Luther King Jr.'s father changed their names

It’s been half a century since King, who was born in Atlanta in 1929, was assassinated in Memphis. His life and legacy are celebrated nationwide on the third Monday in January. In 2021, that will be January 18.

The first season of “Genius” focused on Albert Einstein and the second on Pablo Picasso.

“Genius: Aretha Franklin” was set to premiere May 25, but the coronavirus pandemic forced production to be suspended. Deadline reports it will launch sometime in 2021.

That installment was filmed on the Marietta Square and in the Fox Theatre, among other Atlanta locations.

Although details of King installment have yet to be released, it’s a safe bet parts of it will be filmed in Atlanta.

ExploreGeorgia’s Critter Fixers get second season on Nat Geo Wild

In Other News

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.