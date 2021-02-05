First-of-its kind Le Macaron outdoor mobile kiosk opens at Avalon

Unlike the shop at North Point Mall, the Avalon location only occupies 90 square feet — that’s because it is a first-of-its-kind outdoor mobile kiosk. The cozy spot will not only offer the cafe’s namesake macarons — not to be confused with macaroons — but eclairs, tarts, mini-tarts, napoleons, gourmet chocolates, meringues, cakes and specialty beverages including a sparkling French lemonade called Lorina.

“Following the success of our full-service café in North Point Mall, we are excited to launch the very first outdoor kiosk design for the whole brand nationwide,” Lisa Amundsen, Le Macaron Alpharetta owner, said in a statement. “We worked with Le Macaron’s corporate designers and builders to make this our very own unique space at Avalon and wouldn’t want to be anywhere else. We look forward to sharing the new kiosk design with our fellow franchisees nationwide.”