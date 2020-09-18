Exotic orb-weaving spider creates headaches for homeowners

For some Georgia homeowners, Joros are causing considerable problems. Dawn Lane, an avid gardener in Cherokee County, says hordes of Joros began showing up in her half-acre yard in August and taking over. Now barely a shrub or flower in her yard is free of a Joro web, she said. The eaves of her home are covered as well. Altogether, she has counted more than 70 webs.

“The webs are abundant and massive, some spanning 8-10 feet from one tree to the next,” she said. “I’ve never seen anything like it — just the sheer number, size, and audacity of the webs.”

Unfortunately, however, entomologists say the Joro spider is here to stay.

