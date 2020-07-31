Everything leaving Netflix in August 2020

If you’re planning to binge watch “Skins” you need to do so quickly. It’s leaving the platform August 1. You have six days in August to watch “6 Days,” which is also leaving.
Here is what’s leaving in August:
August 1
Skins: Vol. 1-7
August 3
Love
Paranormal Survivor: Season 1-2
August 7
6 Days
Judy Moody and the Not Bummer Summer
St. Agatha
August 14
Adventures in Public School
Being AP
Goon
August 18
The Incident
August 19
Some Kind of Beautiful
August 20
Bad Rap
August 21
Just Go With It
August 23
Fanatic
August 25
Blue Is the Warmest Color
August 28
Bring It On: Worldwide Showdown
The Wicker Man