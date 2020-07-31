X

Everything leaving Netflix in August 2020

Life | 1 hour ago
By Nancy Clanton, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

If you’re planning to binge watch “Skins” you need to do so quickly. It’s leaving the platform August 1. You have six days in August to watch “6 Days,” which is also leaving.

Here is what’s leaving in August:

August 1

Skins: Vol. 1-7

August 3

Love

Paranormal Survivor: Season 1-2

August 7

6 Days

Judy Moody and the Not Bummer Summer

St. Agatha

August 14

Adventures in Public School

Being AP

Goon

August 18

The Incident

August 19

Some Kind of Beautiful

August 20

Bad Rap

August 21

Just Go With It

August 23

Fanatic

August 25

Blue Is the Warmest Color

August 28

Bring It On: Worldwide Showdown

The Wicker Man

