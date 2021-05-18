Most ‘bang for your buck’ travel destinations

Not everyone is ready to get on a plane — or can afford it — right now. For those looking to get away without breaking the bank, the financial website WalletHub developed a ranking of the cheapest U.S. destinations that are also the easiest to reach.

Explore 3 beautiful places in Georgia you might not know about

To determine 2021′s Best Summer Travel Destinations, WalletHub compared 100 of the most populated metro areas (or Metropolitan Statistical Areas, as identified by the U.S. Census Bureau) across six categories: travel costs and hassles; local costs; attractions; weather; activities; and safety.