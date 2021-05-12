Atlanta Home Show is coming back at Cobb Galleria Centre

Following a year off due to the pandemic, the Atlanta Home Show is back for 2021.
The spring edition comes to the Cobb Galleria Centre May 21-23. The annual consumer show returns amid a home improvement boom. Houzz reported that home-related projects have increased almost 58% over last year.
In a press release for the Atlanta Home Show, manager Mark Levine said exhibitors and show staff have witnessed increased demand from consumers who have remained at home and had higher rates of home improvement.
“Between so many of us working from home, virtual school for our kids and the lock down, we’ve spent so much of the past year inside our residences all day, every day,” he said. “Many are either focusing on improvements that need to happen, they’re having to update to accommodate working from home or they finally have the time to make changes happen. That, plus stimulus funds, has driven a very busy market for those of us in the home improvement space.
“The return of this show at this particular time is significant in that we’re bringing together Atlanta’s leading providers of products and services all in one place so guests can shop, compare and save. We are so excited to be back.”
Tickets are $8 in advance and can be purchased online. Otherwise, adult tickets are available for $10 and tickets are free for children under 12. Adults ages 65 and older can get free admission with ID at the box office. Tickets bought for the canceled 42nd annual spring show, which was set for March 2020, will be honored at this year’s show.
Protocols for guest wellness will be in place throughout the venue. They include handwashing and hand sanitizer stations throughout the show floor. All attendees and vendors are strongly encouraged to wear masks, although it is not required. All show staff will be wearing masks, however. Social distancing is encouraged. Visit the website for complete details on protocols.
Included in the show is a 4,000-square-foot Landscapers Lane and an outdoor living Pinterest board guests can interact with. Local and regional home improvement experts will also be on hand, along with local, trusted exhibitors who have the newest products and services.
10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.- 8 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday
May 21-23
Cobb Galleria Centre: Two Galleria Parkway, Atlanta
Cost: $8 in advance, $10 at the box office for adults (https://atlantahomeshow.mpetickets.com/).