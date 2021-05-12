Atlanta Home Show is coming back at Cobb Galleria Centre

Tickets are $8 in advance and can be purchased online. Otherwise, adult tickets are available for $10 and tickets are free for children under 12. Adults ages 65 and older can get free admission with ID at the box office. Tickets bought for the canceled 42nd annual spring show, which was set for March 2020, will be honored at this year’s show.

Protocols for guest wellness will be in place throughout the venue. They include handwashing and hand sanitizer stations throughout the show floor. All attendees and vendors are strongly encouraged to wear masks, although it is not required. All show staff will be wearing masks, however. Social distancing is encouraged. Visit the website for complete details on protocols.

Included in the show is a 4,000-square-foot Landscapers Lane and an outdoor living Pinterest board guests can interact with. Local and regional home improvement experts will also be on hand, along with local, trusted exhibitors who have the newest products and services.

Spring Atlanta Home Show

10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.- 8 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday

May 21-23

Cobb Galleria Centre: Two Galleria Parkway, Atlanta

Cost: $8 in advance, $10 at the box office for adults (https://atlantahomeshow.mpetickets.com/).