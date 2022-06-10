Enjoy fun for the whole family at Spring in Austell

If you’re looking for the perfect way to unwind with friends and family, then Spring in Austell is just for you.
The Spring in Austell Food and Arts Festival is happening on Saturday, June 25, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and it’s in the heart of Austell, at Lousie Suggs Memorial Park.
Think of this festival as a farewell to spring and hello to summer, as it will have outdoor fun for the whole family.
The festival will feature live entertainment, food vendors, a kid’s zone with bouncy houses, sack races, corn hole tournaments, oversized board games, face painting, arts and crafts, and ax throwing.
FireFlix360 will also provide photo booth services, and there will be a pet zone at the event, courtesy of Douglassville Animal Control and Cobb County Animal Services.
This festival will give visitors a chance to learn about the history of Austell and uncharted landmarks throughout the city while viewing local artists’ work and shopping with small businesses and vendors from the area.
“This event was introduced to the City of Austell to emphasize community development, honor local artists, and stimulate small businesses,” the event website said.
The city of Austell will also offer tours for those looking to explore what the area has to offer.
Louise Suggs Memorial Park is at 6145 Spring Street in Austell. Admission and parking are both free, but parking is limited.
Although the park does not provide wheelchairs, it is equipped with ramps and is ADA compliant.
More information on the festival can be found here or by emailing info@springinaustell.com.
