Enjoy fun for the whole family at Spring in Austell

This festival will give visitors a chance to learn about the history of Austell and uncharted landmarks throughout the city while viewing local artists’ work and shopping with small businesses and vendors from the area.

“This event was introduced to the City of Austell to emphasize community development, honor local artists, and stimulate small businesses,” the event website said.

The city of Austell will also offer tours for those looking to explore what the area has to offer.

Louise Suggs Memorial Park is at 6145 Spring Street in Austell. Admission and parking are both free, but parking is limited.

Although the park does not provide wheelchairs, it is equipped with ramps and is ADA compliant.

More information on the festival can be found here or by emailing info@springinaustell.com.

