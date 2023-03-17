X

Dunkin’ Donuts says goodbye to one of its most popular items

Life
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Dunkin’ Donuts has announced that the Dunkaccino, one of its most popular drinks, is leaving its menu — at least for now.

The mixture of hot chocolate and coffee has long been a fan favorite. While Dunkin’ is known to change its menu frequently with seasonal offerings, the Dunkaccino has been on the. menu for over two decades.

“The Dunkaccino is retired for now, but there’s always the chance for its return in the future,” a Dunkin’ spokesperson told CNN.

Dunkin’ prides itself on the variety of coffees it serves. When you account for every possible variation, there are around 25,000 ways to order your morning coffee. You could have a different drink order each day for 70 years, according to the company’s website.

For those who still crave a Dunkaccino, they can still get something similar by ordering hot chocolate with a turbo shot.

“As we focus on innovation and finding new ways to delight guests, we continually evolve our menu in an effort to deliver a fast, frictionless experience,” the company stated.

