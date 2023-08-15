Drake defends female fan after she was mobbed during concert

One fan got more than she bargained for after catching a sweaty towel thrown by Drake during a recent conert.

During his show at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles over the weekend — part of the rapper’s “It’s All a Blur” tour — Drake wiped his face with a towel and tossed it into the crowd. A lucky concertgoer caught the towel, but, as seen in several videos from the concert, was quickly mobbed by a man in the audience who was willing to wrestle the woman for the concert souvenir.

Drake slowed his walk after hearing fans’ react to the altercation in the audience, then called out the man.

“Give it to her. Are you crazy? Are you dumb?” he asks as security holds him back. “I’mma send someone up there.”

As the altercation died down and the woman was reunited with the towel, audience members applauded the “God’s Plan” rapper for defending the woman.

Earlier in the evening, Drake implored audience members not to throw bras on the stage, telling them that his son was attending the concert.

“I can’t talk about titties tonight in L.A., because my son is at the show for the first time ever,” he told the screaming crowd. “We’re gonna keep it PG tonight. Y’all keep your bras on.”