Diving into the ocean of silence each day

When Jesus needed respite from the crowds, he escaped to the desert or the mountain for silent prayer. Imitating him, the early desert fathers and mothers fled to secluded places to live in silence. St. Bernard, the father of western monasticism, said, “Silence and the absence of noise ... force the soul to think of God and of eternal goods.”

Streams of conversation sometimes run through our heads, which is why we fear silence and solitude. When we’re stuck entirely with ourselves, who knows what disturbing memory will pop up? Fortunately, like many people who live alone, I’ve discovered that when we befriend silence, the voices in our heads eventually stop chattering.

Let’s face it though, we can’t all live in a monastery with hours of sweet silence. Many people have babies, who are by nature delightfully noisy with their chirps and coos. Busy parents may find silence only when they’re showering — and even then, a toddler may be knocking at the door.

Still, we can give ourselves the gift of tranquility by devoting part of each day to silence. Taking walks without plugging into podcasts, and making sure the TV isn’t babbling constantly are small steps toward peace. It also comes from avoiding debates on social media, which often lead to angry exchanges.

We don’t know what heaven is like, but I’m guessing it’s quiet. Chain saws, leaf blowers and cell phones surely will be blissfully absent. I imagine a gentle robin’s song, a frog symphony and waves of silence upon the shore. And in the lovely ocean of quiet, we surely will discover the peace that surpasses understanding.

