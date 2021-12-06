Dedications set for new markers honoring Jackie Robinson and Georgia lynching victim

Seven months after the vandalism, the MLB announced it would pay for the replacement of the sign and donate $40,000 for its perpetual upkeep by the historical society. The historical society is paying for the duplicate marker in downtown Cairo with money from its marker program, said Elyse Butler, manager of the program. The society is not a state agency, though it does have an agreement with the state to care for markers erected by the state prior to the late 1990s, when the society took over the program.

The Jan. 28 dedication will be open to the public.

The marker remembering Turner and the week-long lynching rampage that swept through Lowndes County in 1918, will be dedicated in a more private ceremony, Butler said, because of COVID-19 protocols.

The marker tells the story of how Turner, a pregnant Black woman, and a dozen other Black people were brutally murdered in a killing spree by white vigilantes near Valdosta. The murders sparked an exodus of Black people out of the South Georgia town but also inspired federal anti-lynching legislation, which, though drafted, was never passed by Congress.

Turner was 33 years old when her husband was wrongly accused of murdering a white farmer and shooting his wife, who survived. A mob formed and lynched Turner’s husband and at least a dozen other Black people over the course of a week. Mary Turner was forced to a remote spot along the Lowndes County shore of the Little River. She was hung upside down from a tree, set on fire, her womb sliced open, her baby’s skull crushed by the boot heel of one of the lynchers. Then her remains were struck by volleys of gunfire. No one was ever arrested or charged in her killing or any of the others.

The original Turner marker was erected at her murder site, but over the years was the repeated target of vandals. It was removed in late 2020 and an informal steel cross bearing her name was placed in its stead by concerned community members.

The new, official remembrance marker will go up outside Webb Miller Community Church in Hahira. Some of Turner’s descendants and other community members who hold an annual vigil to honor her and the other victims are expected to attend. Board members of the society are paying for the new sign.