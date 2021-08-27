EXCLUSIVE: Major League Baseball to replace marker honoring Jackie Robinson

“We are grateful for the ongoing efforts by the Georgia Historical Society to preserve the legacy of one of our sport’s most important figures whose trailblazing accomplishments transcended baseball. Jackie’s impact on our society is still felt today, and Major League Baseball is honored to contribute to maintaining a significant part of Jackie’s history in Cairo in perpetuity,” the league said in a statement Thursday.

The $40,000 endowment will go toward not only replacing the sign, but maintaining it or replacing it again should it be damaged or vandalized in the future, said Stan Deaton, senior historian at the society. The historical society did not give an estimate on how much a new sign would cost, though the heavy gauge aluminum signs cost about $3,000 ten years ago, when others were erected across Georgia. The society is not a state agency, but under an agreement with the state it does maintain historical markers put up by the state prior to the late 1990s. Markers established after 1998 have been paid for in partnership with the society and a sponsoring organization or community group.

“We’re thrilled to be able to put the marker back up,” Deaton said. “This is important for Georgia, for Major League Baseball and for Grady County.”

The marker recognizing Robinson’s birthplace, along Hadley Ferry Road in Cairo, stood relatively unscathed since it was installed in 2001. It tells the story of how Robinson went from the small town in South Georgia and became one of the most celebrated baseball players and civil rights figures in history, going from the Negro Leagues to becoming the first Black player to integrate Major League Baseball.

Caption 970611 - Copy of photo from the Braves Museum at Turner Field ( l to r) of Jackie Robinson with Sam 'Jet' Jethro, the first African-American to play for the Braves, joining the team in 1950. (AJC Staff Photo/Taimy Alvarez) Credit: TAIMY ALVAREZ Credit: TAIMY ALVAREZ

Pellets from the gun blast left deep burrows clustered around several words on the sign including “Negro-American” and “baseball’s color barrier.”

A spokesperson for the Grady County Sheriff’s office said Thursday that since the incident there have been, “no arrests, no leads, no more damage,” to the sign. Deaton said that “we never ascribed motive” to the vandalism.

“We also know that out in the country, it’s not uncommon for things to get shot up, from a stop sign to a marker,” Deaton said.

Yet, he said, the society wants to keep the damaged sign and perhaps display it as yet another chapter in the Robinson story of breaking barriers and the aftermath of his pioneering actions.