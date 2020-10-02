Dancing for joy on Saint Francis' Day

Francis abandoned his life of luxury and became a humble friar, who gave his money to the poor and lived outdoors. Although he is often remembered for his love of nature, his care for outcasts, especially lepers, shows how closely he followed Christ.

He opened the Bible randomly three times to discover God’s directions for him and his followers. The first passage said to sell his possessions and give the money to the poor, while the second advised taking nothing on his journey. The third said to pick up the cross daily and follow Christ.

Today the Franciscans take a vow of poverty, while working worldwide in education, missions, healthcare and service to the poor and outcasts of the world.

Now it’s tempting to believe that a simple, humble existence would be depressing, since advertisers insist that luxurious furnishings and sleek cars bring happiness. Still, religious orders like the Franciscans show that joy comes from serving God and neighbor, not from possessions.

Recently I received an ad trying to lure me into upgrading a towing service, so I could attain “peace of mind.” But let’s face it — we can have all kinds of insurance, plus security cameras and alarms — and still fall prey to worrying.

I find it comforting that Christian joy and peace of mind can exist despite deprivation and suffering, because their center is the human heart. After all, shortly before his death, Christ said, “These things I have spoken to you, so that in me you may have peace.”

We can find contentment by clinging to the intangible treasure of faith, which can endure every catastrophe. During a worldwide pandemic, tomorrow may seem increasingly uncertain, but each day brings joy.

We discover this joy in the love of friends and the comfort of prayers. We find peace in beholding the wonders of God’s world, such as the harvest moon illuminating the night sky.

Let’s pray to tap into the exuberance radiating from the Franciscan dancers — and cherish the joy that surpasses human understanding.

The bleak news reports may continue, but birds are singing, flowers blooming — and dogs awaiting a St. Francis day blessing will surely be chasing cats around churchyards.

