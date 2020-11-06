Crime and punishment not what they used to be, genealogists sometimes find

During the French Revolution, which began in 1789, you weren’t so lucky if you were on the wrong side. You faced the guillotine, as did even the king and queen.

So, when you’re studying earlier records as part of your genealogy research, don’t take lightly any offense an ancestor might have been charged with. Back then, it might have been a big deal that carried a heavy punishment.

Legal terms in documents

Many times, in reading old documents, you come across legal terms, some even in Latin. Don’t ignore them; look them up. In a will, the man may make special bequests and then have a phrase about the remainder of the estate and what should happen to that, sometimes tied to the remarriage or death of his wife. This could lead to legal proceedings decades later. Any phrase can be important.

Presbyterian Historical Society

Check out the Presbyterian Historical Society’s website, history.pcusa.org, to learn about its digitization services and other projects. The society maintains records on 500 years of Presbyterian history.