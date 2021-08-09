Cool down with poolside yoga at Avalon

The Alpharetta mixed-use development is hosting Yoga-Rita each Thursday on the pool terrace at the Hotel at Avalon.

“Celebrate National Wellness Month with us during our upbeat, poolside yoga series throughout the month of August. Enjoy a 60-minute high-energy yoga class featuring a Casamigos welcome cocktail, social hour, branded mats, and more!” the event description said.