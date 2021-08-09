Cool down with poolside yoga at Avalon

As August continues, so will a weekly yoga series at Avalon.
The Alpharetta mixed-use development is hosting Yoga-Rita each Thursday on the pool terrace at the Hotel at Avalon.
“Celebrate National Wellness Month with us during our upbeat, poolside yoga series throughout the month of August. Enjoy a 60-minute high-energy yoga class featuring a Casamigos welcome cocktail, social hour, branded mats, and more!” the event description said.
Reservations are required. Tickets are $20 plus taxes and fees at Eventbrite.com. Registered hotel guests can attend for free.
Avalon is no stranger to yoga events. AvalOM is a weekly workout event happening on the Plaza. Through Oct. 27, guests can join a special yoga, barre or pilates class.
Avalon opened in October 2014. North American Properties’ $600 million mixed-use development has over 500,000 square feet of retail space, Class A office space, luxury rentals and single-family homes. The Hotel at Avalon, where Yoga-Rita takes place, has 330 guest rooms.
“Avalon infuses resort-level hospitality throughout a walkable, seamlessly connected community of shopping, dining, entertainment, living and working,” the website says. “It’s more than just another place to go, it’s a place to be — a hub of activity that delivers the luxury of the modern South.”
Yoga-Rita
6 p.m.-8 p.m.
Thursdays through Aug. 26
The Hotel at Avalon pool deck: 9000 Avalon Blvd, Alpharetta
Cost: $20; complimentary for hotel guests