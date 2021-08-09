ajc logo
Cool down with poolside yoga at Avalon

Caption
5 health benefits of yoga, according to the National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health Yoga. (AJC file photos)

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

As August continues, so will a weekly yoga series at Avalon.

The Alpharetta mixed-use development is hosting Yoga-Rita each Thursday on the pool terrace at the Hotel at Avalon.

“Celebrate National Wellness Month with us during our upbeat, poolside yoga series throughout the month of August. Enjoy a 60-minute high-energy yoga class featuring a Casamigos welcome cocktail, social hour, branded mats, and more!” the event description said.

Reservations are required. Tickets are $20 plus taxes and fees at Eventbrite.com. Registered hotel guests can attend for free.

Avalon is no stranger to yoga events. AvalOM is a weekly workout event happening on the Plaza. Through Oct. 27, guests can join a special yoga, barre or pilates class.

Avalon opened in October 2014. North American Properties’ $600 million mixed-use development has over 500,000 square feet of retail space, Class A office space, luxury rentals and single-family homes. The Hotel at Avalon, where Yoga-Rita takes place, has 330 guest rooms.

“Avalon infuses resort-level hospitality throughout a walkable, seamlessly connected community of shopping, dining, entertainment, living and working,” the website says. “It’s more than just another place to go, it’s a place to be — a hub of activity that delivers the luxury of the modern South.”

Yoga-Rita

6 p.m.-8 p.m.

Thursdays through Aug. 26

The Hotel at Avalon pool deck: 9000 Avalon Blvd, Alpharetta

Cost: $20; complimentary for hotel guests

