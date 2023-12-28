‘Color Purple’ fans share praise, initial skepticism for new film

“I have an open mind,” she said. “I just want to see how the people I recognize in the movie have taken this story on and created it for people like my nephews and nieces.”

Excitement and some apprehension are common feelings among local fans who’ve set out to see this new version. The film currently holds a certified fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes with a score of 87% from critics, and 95% from audiences.

Introducing younger generations to “The Color Purple” is important for McDonough native Annilia Wright Mosley, who took her two daughters and son to see the film the day after Christmas. Mosley jokes that she thought Black culture was headed for another “Coming to America” moment. When she heard that a reimagining of “The Color Purple” story was coming to theaters nearly 20 years after its predecessor, she was skeptical.

“‘Coming to America’ was always my very favorite movie. But then when the sequel came, I was very disappointed. I was thinking, ‘I hope this is not another ‘Coming to America 2′ type of situation.”

She was pleasantly surprised by both the response to the film and how much she enjoyed it. Despite seeing some chatter on social media about tickets being hard to come by, Mosley was able to snag some online. The parking lot at Regal McDonough was nearly full when she arrived. Inside, women, men and children were wearing different hues of purple. “It was like a movement,” she said. The film? “A masterpiece.”

“The Color Purple” chronicles the diverging paths of sisters Celie and Nettie in the American South during the 1900s. The original film featured Whoopi Goldberg in the role of Celie and Akosua Busia as Nettie. This year’s version has Barrino taking on the iconic lead role, and Atlanta native Halle Bailey as Nettie.

The experience of taking her children to see the film is personal for Mosley. She grew up in Jasper, Texas, and she says she and her family experienced the terror of racism up close. “The Color Purple” and its themes of sisterhood, overcoming racism, sexual abuse, spirituality and family stays with you.

“This is going to be a conversation piece for a long time, just like the original,” adding that she also stressed the importance of the story to her son.

“Baby you got to catch up, there’s certain things you should know about in Black culture,” Mosley said she told him when he and his sisters shared their mutual excitement after seeing the film. Mosley also posted a reel of her family’s experience.

Repost from @ladyannilia

Today was a Color Purple💜Kinda Day‼️ Awesome Awesome Amazing Musical Production⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Excellence before our eyes‼️ So happy I experienced this greatness with my children! Go see it for yourself‼️#ladyannilia #thecolorpurple #atlanta pic.twitter.com/VHP28Giwu3 — Annilia Wright Mosley #Bitcoin (@annilialw) December 27, 2023

Time will tell if this version of “The Color Purple” will break even on its $100 budget, but early indications are good.

Moviegoers such as Deborah Dent say stories like the one originally told by Walker are an important part of Black heritage. Black storytelling, she said, is important to pass down through time. That’s why Dent showed up to AMC Madison Yards on Tuesday dressed head-to-toe in purple sweats. Her tickets for a 2:15 p.m. showing were a Christmas gift from her daughter, who was looking for a space in the parking deck.

“I’m excited to see the new generation portraying the old,” she said. Dent says she was not concerned, but instead eager to learn that “The Color Purple” was getting an update and that the story still resonates in the Black community. “It’s so important because if we don’t pass on our heritage, we don’t have anything,” she said.

Mosley plans on going back to see the film with her girlfriends. Being an entrepreneur, she is also inspired by seeing Winfrey go from starring in the first film to producing the latest entry. Winfrey’s art — most notably her turn as Sofia — and the mogul’s real-life story of success are examples of Black women overcoming obstacles and uplifting themselves. Celebrating the resiliency of Black people is a story that never gets old for fans like Mosley.

“I would encourage anyone that loves your community, that enjoys great, excellent entertainment and work with great meaning behind it to go and experience this,” she said.