Chick-fil-A to launch first stores in U.K.

Life
By
52 minutes ago
X

Georgia-based fast food giant Chick-fil-A announced on Thursday that the restaurant chain will be launching in the U.K. sometime in early 2025. As the first ever permanent store outside of North America, the U.K. location would mark the beginning of a seven-year-long plan to open Chick-fil-A restaurants in Europe and Asia.

In the U.K., the company plans to open five locally owned and operated Chick-fil-A restaurants within the first two years. From there, it hopes to expand far and wide.

ExploreNew Chick-fil-A ‘elevated drive-thru’ restaurant design coming to Atlanta. Here’s what it will look like

“We are excited our restaurants will bring new jobs and opportunities throughout the UK,” Anita Costello, Chick-fil-A Inc. chief international officer, said in a press release. “Serving communities is at the heart of everything we do at Chick-fil-A, and our unique local owner-operator model provides one of a kind access to entrepreneurial opportunities. We look forward to sharing our authentic Chick-fil-A experience: providing fresh food prepared with high-quality ingredients, served with our signature hospitality.”

Chick-fil-A already has over 2,800 restaurants across North America, with locations across the United States, Puerto Rico and Canada. To achieve its goals overseas, Chick-fil-A announced in Thursday’s press release that it intends to invest over $100 million into its international ventures over the next decade. Each new restaurant is expected to create roughly 80 to 120 new jobs.

ExploreChick-fil-A ‘budget’ hack goes viral on TikTok

“From our earliest days, we’ve worked to positively influence the places we call home and this will be the same for our stores in the UK,” Joanna Symonds, head of UK operations, said in a press release. “We encourage our Operators to partner with organisations which support and positively impact their local communities, delivering great food and wider benefits to those around them.”

Each time a Chick-fil-A restaurant opens, the company will donate $25,000 to a local non-profit organization dedicated to “reducing incidences of hunger in communities.”

About the Author

Hunter Boyce is a writer, digital producer and journalist home grown from a Burke County, Georgia farm. Throughout his career, Hunter has gone on to write sports, entertainment, political and local breaking news for a variety of outlets.

Editors' Picks

Credit: R.J. Rico/AP

The Jolt: Georgia lawmakers urged to curb citizen referendums4h ago

Credit: Henri Hollis

Flowery Branch woman to serve 27 years for shooting neighbor over barking dog
31m ago

Credit: Fulton County Commission

Details coming Wednesday on transferring Fulton inmates to far-away facilities
28m ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@

Study: Emory, Grady rank high for inclusivity but city hospitals segregated
5h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@

Study: Emory, Grady rank high for inclusivity but city hospitals segregated
5h ago

Credit: ajc.com

Slutty Vegan, waffles and whiskey. What’s coming to Hartsfield-Jackson
1h ago
The Latest

Teyana Taylor confirms split from husband Iman Shumpert
36m ago
Kelly Rowland touts the beauty benefits of LED lights
41m ago
Resale value doesn’t need to drive every design and renovation decision
3h ago
Featured

Credit: Courtesy of Wurst Beer Hall

Celebrate Oktoberfest at these restaurants, breweries and bars around metro Atlanta
18h ago
4 things to know as Cobb teacher asks state to reverse firing over book
Carter Center invites public to help celebrate Jimmy Carter’s 99th birthday
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top