New York lawmaker Tony Simone has introduced a bill that could see, if approved, certain Chick-fil-A eateries inside the state open on Sundays. The bill would require restaurants inside New York rest stops to be open seven days a week, a move that Business Insider reported could impact nine local Chick-fil-A restaurants.

“Chick-Fil-A could easily serve their customers better if their restaurants were open seven days a week,” a representative for Simone told Business Insider in an email.

“The bill addresses the need for any restaurant that serves travelers to be open seven days a week,” they continued. “When it comes to travel areas, like rest stops, bus stations, and airports, people are often traveling on Sundays, and so it doesn’t make any sense for one of the few restaurants available at these locations to be closed on one of the busiest travel days of the week.”